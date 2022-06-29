Retired woman takes on role at US summer camp on J-1 visa
By James Kelly
BBC News NI
- Published
"My God, go and do it. We only get one opportunity to do this and it's wonderful."
That's the advice of Fiona Griffin, a grandmother from County Kerry who is pursuing her love of travelling by working at an American summer camp.
Taking the route which is traditionally used by students seeking a summer of adventure, at age 66 Fiona is showing that you are never too old to pursue your passions.
The Tralee mother-of-four, and grandmother-of-five, explained that her circumstances "fell into place" meaning she was able to spend a summer stateside.
Fiona told BBC News NI: "I had to retire from what I would call my PAYE work in April, due to my age and I was very disheartened about that.
'Full of energy'
With grown up children and her 90-year-old mother Nuala recently going into a care home, Fiona found that she had a lot more time on her hands.
"I felt I had a lot to offer still and I'm full of energy, so I asked Miss Google to help and it came up with camp leaders - so I applied to work for the summer and here I am."
"Are you mad?" was the initial question when Fiona told her friends about her plans. "I'm not mad, I'm adventurous," she reassured them.
Fiona, who is also a wedding celebrant, went to the USA on a J-1 visa - a route that is seen as a rite of passage for many young people in Ireland looking to work and travel for a summer.
"Nobody got a bigger kick out of it than me because I was aware of the J-1 visas as my two older sons, Ray and Geoff, went on J-1s when they were at college," Fiona said.
"I had great fun queuing in line at the US embassy in Dublin. It was me in a line with 20-year-olds and teenagers possibly and we were all queuing to see if we would be granted our J-1s."
Fiona arrived in the forested surroundings of the Clearwater Camp in Wisconsin in early June and after two weeks of training she welcomed the children they will be working with last week.
As an activities counsellor, Fiona's job is to look after the children at the camp and lead them in a range of outdoor pursuits including canoeing, archery, aerobics and arts and crafts.
Fiona said that despite the age gap between her and her colleagues "they have accepted me totally".
"We were away for a camping trip and we were out in the forest at night as well as going on treks and one of them put out their hand to me and said 'do you need some help?' which was lovely," Fiona said.
"They do look out for me and they do take care of me," she added.
'More to see'
Fiona's adventures have captured imaginations back home with her Instagram page initially set up to share pictures with family and friends now attracting thousands of followers.
"I never thought I would have that much of an impact on encouraging people to do something like this. They have been beautifully supportive," she said.
Fiona advised anyone seeking their own adventures later in life to do their research into the many options available to them.
In a hint that her trip across the Atlantic will be far from her last, Fiona said: "I have seen a good part of the world and there is a lot more of the world that has to be seen yet."