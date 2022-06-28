Errigal: Work under way to protect Donegal's highest mountain
A conservation project is under way on County Donegal's highest and best-known mountain.
It is estimated about 40,000 people climb Mount Errigal every year.
That - alongside natural erosion - has put pressure on the mountain and given rise to concerns over the damage being caused to Errigal.
To address the issue, work has begun to upgrade a 3km path to the top of the mountain, which stands at 751m in the Derryveagh range.
It is part of the Errigal's Sustainable Access and Restoration Project, funded by the Irish government's Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.
Improvements will also include upland path repair, drainage, fencing and car parking.
"This path work and habitat conservation project is being undertaken to restore the natural habitat on Errigal and to protect the landscape from further damage and erosion," Ursula MacPherson of Cairde na hEaragaile (Friend of Errigal) said.
She said it was imperative now that the public "play their part by staying on the path in ascent and descent".
'Erosion a serious problem'
A management plan is now in place for Errigal, with Cairde na hEaragaile taking responsibility for its implementation.
It is made up of a number of bodies with an interest in protecting the mountain, including representatives from the local community.
Paul Roarty, chair of the local development committee, Forbairt Dhún Lúiche, said concerns about Errigal were first raised more than a decade ago.
"We had our first meeting with Donegal County Council in 2011 as the local community were seeing that there were problems with the increased numbers of people climbing the mountain," he said.
"As more and more people are drawn to its slopes and the panoramic views from the summit, erosion has become a serious problem on the mountain."
He added it was important for the local community that a balance was struck which would protect both the mountain and allow for job creation locally.
Errigal is the highest of seven peaks in Donegal's Derryveagh mountains, known as the Seven Sisters.