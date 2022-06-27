Kilkenny mobile home killing: Martin Kelly jailed for 11 years
A 35-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a man whose mobile home in County Kilkenny was set alight in 2006.
A judge said there was a very high degree of recklessness in the actions of Martin Kelly from Church Road, Castlecomer.
He said Kelly had shown shocking and callous indifference to the fate of 44-year-old Gerry Nolan.
The incident happened on 24 July 2006.
The mobile home was located at Deerpark in Castlecomer.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that Kelly was charged in 2020 following a cold case investigation by gardaí (Irish police).
Kelly had said he only meant to frighten Mr Nolan but the judge said it had gone beyond that and was an intention to terrorise.
The judge told the Central Criminal Court that Mr Nolan's death had a devastating effect on his family, which was deep and long lasting and that this was made worse by the length of time they were left in a state of uncertainty over who was responsible.
He said he was satisfied that Kelly's expression of remorse was sincere, although he said it was a long time coming.
The judge sentenced Kelly to 12 years and six months, but suspended the final 18 months on condition that he avail of education and addiction supports.