Ukraine round-up: Medal sale millions to help refugees, and Ben Stiller visits Zelensky
- Published
Russia has warned Lithuania of "serious" consequences after it banned the rail transfer of some goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.
Russia "will certainly respond to such hostile actions", senior security official Nikolai Patrushev said.
Lithuania maintains it's implementing EU sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia argues that the curbs break international law.
Kaliningrad - a strategic region where Russia's Baltic Fleet is headquartered - has no border with mainland Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have almost captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk - with Ukrainian troops holding just one factory in the eastern industrial city, according to the regional governor.
Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian forces had been pushed back into the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are also sheltering.
He said the situation was "very difficult" along the entire front.
The Ukrainian authorities also confirmed that Russian forces had captured a key frontline village in the eastern region of Luhansk.
After weeks of intensive fighting in the area, the loss of Toshkivka gives Russia a further foothold.
The governor of Luhansk, Sergiy Gaiday, said "every town and village" in Ukrainian hands in the region was "under almost non-stop fire".
In the Kharkiv region, further west, officials said 15 civilians had been killed by Russian shelling in three separate locations.
Russian journalist's Nobel medal sells for $103.5m
The Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize medal for $103.5m (£84m).
Dmitry Muratov said all the money from the sale would go to help refugees from the war in Ukraine.
Muratov was co-awarded the peace prize in 2021 for defending freedom of expression in Russia.
Novaya Gazeta suspended its operations in March, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
How many Ukrainian refugees now have UK visas?
More than 70,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK after fleeing the Russian invasion.
Some have travelled on family visas, while others have come via a sponsorship scheme which lets unrelated people host individuals and families.
But there have been complaints that the rules are too complicated and it takes too long for visas to be issued.
In all, more than 13 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine, the United Nations says.
Ben Stiller describes 'distressing' Ukraine visit
US actor Ben Stiller has described the scenes in war-torn Ukraine as "distressing", "shocking" and on a bigger scale than any movie.
Stiller met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in his role as goodwill ambassador for the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR.
The Hollywood star told Mr Zelensky he was his hero, and complimented his previous acting career.
"It's my first time coming to an area that's in conflict," he told the BBC.
Ukrainian refugees to be sent washing machine devices
Manual washing machines designed to give refugees access to clean clothes are set to be distributed to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
Former University of Bath student Nav Sawhney first set up the Washing Machine Project in 2018.
He travelled to the Ukraine border to assess the need for the devices and says he was told some "tragic" stories.
"It brings home that this could happen to anyone. You feel helpless but you want to help," said Mr Sawhney.