County Tipperary: Two bodies discovered in Cloneen home
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a house in County Tipperary.
The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman were found on Monday afternoon.
They were found after locals raised concerns about the whereabouts of two people in their 70s from a house in the Cloneen area, RTÉ News reported.
Police say early indications suggest the bodies had been left undiscovered for a period of time.
Gardaí said they are "investigating all circumstances" following the discovery.