David Nott: The UK war surgeon teaching front line Ukrainian doctors

"It's been amazing," he says. "I've just had a message on my phone from a doctor who's done his first ever thoracotomy to save a patient's life by making an incision into the heart. That's thanks to the training he had two days ago. He's now back on the front line in Donbas under severe conditions. And he sent me a photograph to say, 'look what I've done, David, I've made the incision, I've done exactly what you've been teaching us.'"