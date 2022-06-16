Car rams Irish prison van in County Monaghan
A car has been found burnt out after being used to ram a prison van in County Monaghan on Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident happened on the N2 near Clontibret at about 18:45.
BBC News NI understands four people were in the prison van having appeared in court earlier.
A BMW was found destroyed a short distance away and police believe a number of people left in an Audi car registered in Northern Ireland.
No injuries have been reported at this time, gardaí said.
They are investigating the possibility the BMW had been stolen during a burglary in Ashbourne, County Meath, on 15 May and had been fitted with false registration plates.
Officers have appealed for anyone with footage of the incident or who may have seen the vehicles in Monaghan town centre on Wednesday to contact them.