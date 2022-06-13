Ukraine war round-up: City cut off and a story of escape
- Published
For several weeks, we've been bringing you the latest from an east Ukrainian city under heavy attack from Russia's military.
On Monday the bombardment of Severodonetsk - in the Donbas region - appeared to have reached a critical stage.
All three bridges to the city have been destroyed, regional governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed, making the evacuation of residents and the transportation of goods impossible.
Pro-Russian separatists there said Ukrainian fighters now had to choose whether "to surrender or die".
The capture of Severodonetsk would be a major symbolic victory for Russia. The city, and its twin city Lysychansk, form an important regional focal point and capturing both would mark a major step towards Moscow's goal of taking full control of the Donbas.
Damning evidence of cluster munitions
While intense fighting continues in Severodonetsk, attention is turning to Russia's tactics elsewhere in the country.
New research by Amnesty International suggests Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv using indiscriminate shelling and widely banned cluster munitions.
Such munitions are controversial because they detonate in the air and release a cluster of smaller bombs which fall indiscriminately over a wide area, potentially putting civilians at risk.
The BBC visited five separate impact sites in residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv and saw evidence of a distinctive, symmetrical spalling effect associated with cluster munitions. We showed images from the sites to three weapons experts, who all said the impacts were consistent with the controversial weapons.
'We need to find something here'
The evidence of cluster munitions in Kharkiv is a sign of just how dangerous life in some parts of Ukraine has become. That's why many - especially those with children - have fled.
One woman from Kharkiv, Oksana, told the BBC about escaping the city with her two daughters. She is now in Essex, in the UK.
"Of course we want to go back home but we can't go now so we need to find something here," she said.
Energy still a big earner for Russia
Since the invasion in February, a number of countries have tried to hurt Russia's economy by targeting its oil and gas exports.
That's because Russia is one of the world's leading exporters of energy and the sector forms a key part of its economy.
The EU, US and UK are among those to have pledged to cut Russian imports.
But despite the invasion Russia earned nearly $100bn (£82.3bn) from oil and gas exports during the first 100 days of the war, according to a report.
Revenues have been falling since March, as many countries shunned Russian supplies, but remain high, the independent Centre For Research on Energy and Clean Air found.
Welcoming Ukrainian ballet dancers
Ballet dancers from the Kyiv City Ballet were in France when Russia invaded Ukraine in February and have not returned since.
They're now going to put on a one-off show in the English city of York after businesses and the arts came together to welcome them there.
"The whole community, hotels, businesses, travel companies, have worked together to house [and] feed them for free," the chief executive of the theatre where they will perform told the BBC.