Ukraine round-up: Mariupol cholera warning and Russian McDonald's logo unveiled
The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, all but destroyed by weeks of shelling and now under Russian control, is at risk of a major cholera outbreak, the UK defence ministry says.
Much of the city's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed and water has mixed with sewage, according to the UN.
Cholera is usually caught by eating or drinking contaminated food or water and is closely linked to poor sanitation.
Uncollected dead bodies and rubbish add to the unsanitary conditions.
There have been outbreaks of the disease in Mariupol before, and isolated cases have been reported in the past month.
Russia's new version of McDonald's unveils logo
The Russian fast food chain that was formerly McDonald's in the country has revealed its new logo as it prepares to reopen its restaurants from Sunday.
The new branding features a circle and two lines, which are said to represent a burger and two French fries.
The company has not yet revealed the name of the chain, although a number of options have reportedly been considered.
In May, McDonald's said it would pull out of Russia over the Ukraine war.
Families urge immediate help for condemned UK pair
The families of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine have said the pair need urgent access to medical and legal help.
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were captured fighting with the Ukrainian army and tried as mercenaries by a Russian proxy court.
Both the UK government and Ukraine's top prosecutor say the sentences breached the Geneva Conventions.
The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged ministers to do "everything in their power" to secure their release.
On the ground: Battles raging in east Ukraine
Heavy fighting continues in east Ukraine, with key locations under intense bombardment from Russian forces.
Here are the latest developments:
- Russian forces control residential areas of the eastern city of Severodonetsk
- Russian troops are continuing to attack Ukrainian positions north of Kharkiv city
We update our maps of the situation on the ground regularly - you can find them here.
President Zelensky addresses UK university students
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed students as part of a live broadcast to a number of UK universities.
The event on Friday evening was organised by the Ukrainian Students Union (USU).
He spoke about the need for ongoing international support and compared the destruction caused by the Russian invasion with the Nazi bombing of Coventry - the city's university was involved in the event.
Some students had the chance to pose questions to the president.
Universities taking part included Birmingham, Cambridge, City University of London, Coventry, Glasgow, LSE, Manchester, Oxford and UCL.
