County Cavan: Teenager dies following road crash
A 17-year-old boy has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in County Cavan.
The incident occurred on the N3 in Kilnalack on Thursday.
The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was seriously injured in the crash and later died at Cavan General Hospital.
A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.
The woman was also in the car while the man is understood to be the driver of the lorry.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.