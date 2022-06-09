Ukraine round-up: Death sentences for foreign fighters and Putin upbeat on energy
- Published
Two British men and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in eastern Ukraine.
Russian state media says Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim were charged with being mercenaries, the violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities.
The Britons' families have insisted they are long-serving members of the Ukrainian military and not mercenaries.
The court, which is not internationally recognised, is in the pro-Russian so-called Donetsk People's Republic.
The men's lawyer said they all wished to appeal against the sentence, Russia's Tass news agency reports.
Ukraine's foreign ministry has said all the men were "servicemen" of the armed forces of Ukraine and should have the rights of prisoners of war.
The UK government says it is "deeply concerned" with the sentences and is continuing to work with Ukraine to secure both British men's release.
Zelensky ties east Ukraine's fate to battle for city
Intense street fighting has continued in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, with a Ukrainian commander saying the battle is being waged house to house.
On Wednesday President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fate of his country's eastern Donbas region may be decided in the battle.
And on Thursday Petro Kuzyk, commander of the Svoboda [Freedom] National Guard battalion said soldiers were hoping for a delivery of heavy weapons that might "turn the tide".
He added street fighting in the small industrial eastern city was at times raging under heavy Russian artillery barrages, endangering troops on both sides, Reuters reported.
A senior adviser to Mr Zelensky says Ukrainian military casualties are now between 100 and 200 a day - the highest estimated total to have been made public so far - and echoed the call for more weapons.
Putin upbeat over Russia's energy income
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the West will not be able to cut itself off from Russian oil and gas for several years.
He added that nobody knows what might happen in that time, so Russian companies would not be "concreting over their oil-wells".
In comes as a US official admitted that Russia may be making more profit from energy now than it did before the war.
The EU has pledged to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90% by the end of 2022.
However, the bloc also buys about 40% of its gas from Russia and has not yet made any similar commitments on Russian gas.
The US has placed an embargo on all Russian energy products.
But rising energy prices mean that Russian profits from energy are likely to have risen, despite a reduction in the overall supply.
Premier League suspends Russia TV deal
The Premier League has suspended its £43m six-year deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The deal to show top flight English football matches was due to begin at the start of the 2022-23 season - an earlier deal was suspended in March after the invasion.
The 20 clubs in the league were informed at Thursday's annual general meeting that the decision had already been taken to suspend the contract.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- WHAT NEXT?: Five ways Russia’s war in Ukraine may play out
- SOLDIERS: Wounded but eager to fight
- FINANCE: World Bank warns of recession risk due to war
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis