Ukraine's prosecutors wrestle with a new role: war crimes investigators

Six weeks later, in early June, a local prosecutor from the city of Kharkiv drove out to Mala Rohan with a small team to dig Iryna up. First, the team walked around and through the remains of Vadym's house, interviewing him and taking pictures of the place where the shell had hit. After the inspection of the house, Vadym led the prosecutor along a path through the garden to the grave. The team took photographs, soil samples, and detailed notes, and watched attentively as two volunteers began to dig. Now the sun was beating down on Mala Rohan and the earth came loose easily. When the casket was raised up and ready to be opened, Vadym, holding a picture of his wife pressed between his palms, ducked under the branches of the apricot tree and walked toward the house so he would not see.