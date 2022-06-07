Carrickarnan: Man, 21, killed by lorry on Belfast to Dublin road
A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a lorry in County Louth close to the border with Northern Ireland.
It happened on the N1 at Carrickarnan, close to Dundalk at about 00:30 local time on Tuesday.
The PSNI have said that the main Belfast to Dublin Road, the A1, is closed to south-bound traffic at the Old Dublin Road.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was not injured.
Gardaí (police) are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.
They particularly want any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 00:30 to make the footage available.
The PSNI have said south-bound traffic should follow the Old Dublin Road toward the Carrickdale.