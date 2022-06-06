Ukraine round-up: 'Dead cities' in east and FM Lavrov not cleared to fly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, scene of intense battles with invading Russian forces, are now "dead cities".
The twin cities have been subjected to intense shelling in recent weeks which has damaged or destroyed most buildings, and most residents have left.
Ukrainian forces were still holding out in Severodonetsk but were outnumbered by Russian forces, Mr Zelensky said.
If captured, the two strategic targets would deliver Russian forces the entire Luhansk region in Ukraine's east.
Both sides fought for the city in street-by-street battles on Monday as artillery shells rained from above.
UK to send long-range missile systems
The UK is to send a number of M270 long-range missile systems to Ukraine, the defence secretary has announced.
Ben Wallace said the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
The government has not confirmed how many weapons will be sent, but the BBC understands it will be three initially. The Ukrainian military will be trained to use the systems in the UK.
Minister repeats neo-Nazi claim
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg questioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the Western announcements.
He said the longer the range of the weapons systems, the further Ukrainian forces would be pushed back.
He spoke of "neo-Nazis" threatening the Russian Federation, but claims by Russia that that neo-Nazism is rife in Ukraine have been dismissed by Kyiv and Western nations as baseless.
Flight ban
Mr Lavrov was also in the news on Monday after his planned flight to Serbia was cancelled as a result of a flight ban by neighbouring countries.
European Union member Bulgaria imposed the ban, along with North Macedonia and Montenegro, countries which like Serbia itself are hoping to join the EU.
In a statement broadcast on Russian state TV, Mr Lavrov described the decision as "unprecedented" and said that "no-one will be able to destroy our relations with Serbia".
Serbia has not joined the EU's wide-ranging sanctions against Russia, and remains friendly with Moscow. Like many other European countries, it relies heavily on Russian gas.
In early March thousands of pro-Russian Serbs marched through Belgrade, reflecting the countries' traditionally close ties.
Commenting on the move to bar Mr Lavrov's flight, a Russian foreign ministry source said "our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation".
Another Russian general killed
Russian state media have confirmed the death of one of Moscow's top generals during heavy fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Maj Gen Roman Kutuzov was killed leading an assault on a Ukrainian settlement in the region, a state TV reporter said. The defence ministry has not commented on the reports.
The general had led soldiers into attack, as if there are not enough colonels," Sladkov wrote on the Telegram social media app. "On the other hand, Roman was the same commander as everyone else, albeit a higher rank."
Kyiv claims to have killed 12 generals and Western intelligence officials say at least seven senior commanders have been killed. Moscow has confirmed the deaths of four senior generals.
Russian commanders have been increasingly forced to the front in an attempt to drive forward the invasion.
Last month, the New York Times reported that the US had provided intelligence to Ukraine, allowing them to target a number of generals.
