Missing 6-year-old Mullingar boy found 'safe and well'
A six-year-old boy who had been missing from County Westmeath has been found "safe and well", An Garda Síochána (Irish police) have said.
Michael O'Connell was reported missing in Mullingar on Friday.
On Sunday it was reported the boy could have been in the company of adult relatives in Northern Ireland or the border region.
Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance. No information about the boy's whereabouts was released.