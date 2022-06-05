Ukraine round-up: Missiles hit Kyiv and Putin warns West over arms
Russian cruise missiles slammed into parts of Kyiv early on Sunday - the first such strike on Ukraine's capital for weeks.
Russia claims it targeted a site storing tanks and other armoured vehicles supplied by eastern Europe. But Ukraine says the missiles hit a train repair plant where no tanks were held.
The last missile strike on the city was in late April, and life there had been getting back to some sort of normality.
Heavy fighting continues to rage in Severodonetsk, an industrial city in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. Most of Luhansk is now under Russian occupation, but the Ukrainian army insists it can still push the Russians out of Severodonetsk.
Putin warns of 'new targets'
President Vladimir Putin said efforts by Western countries to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles would not change anything on the battlefield.
In a Russian TV interview, he noted that Ukraine's current multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were similar to Russia's systems. "There is nothing new here, and it does not change anything in essence," he said.
The US has pledged to supply Ukraine with Himars - a mobile high-precision MLRS that can hit targets up to 80km (50 miles) away. And the UK plans to send the M270, a bigger US-built system, which may similarly boost Ukrainian forces' firepower.
The Russian leader warned, however, against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine.
"If they are being supplied, we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our weapons - of which we have enough - to strike targets we haven't yet hit."
Wales shatters Ukraine hopes in World Cup qualifier
Ukraine's top footballers turned up to Cardiff hoping to bring some joy to their war-torn country by qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday - but it wasn't to be.
Instead, Wales won the play-off match to secure their place in Qatar - their first World Cup since 1958.
The match took place months later than planned, because of the Russian invasion and suspension of domestic football in Ukraine.
Ukraine has only made it to the World Cup finals once since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and has enjoyed plenty of support.
Read more about the support for Ukraine here - or about the Welsh victory if you prefer.
Selling a trophy to help a cause
We've told you before how Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, sold their trophy for nearly $1m (£800,000) to fund the war effort in Ukraine.
Band frontman Oleh Psiuk told the BBC earlier today that he was happy to give up his once-in-a-lifetime prize to help those back home.
