Dublin Airport: Operator announces plan to avoid queue chaos
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The operator of Dublin Airport has announced measures to try to avoid a repeat of weekend chaos that caused about 1,400 people to miss flights.
DAA has been under political pressure to improve its performance ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and busy summer period.
Its plan focuses on maximising staff, increasing the number of security lanes and improving queue management.
The firm also said it will operate a triage system when terminals get busy.
That means that priority will be given to those whose departures are most imminent with those arriving too early asked to wait in a special holding area.
The operator is advising those on short-haul flights to the UK and Europe to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before departure and those on long-haul flights should give themselves at least three-and-a-half hours.
DAA's chief executive Dalton Phillips detailed the measures to the Irish parliament's transport committee.
"Though challenges remain, the measures we have taken will very substantially mitigate risk this weekend and beyond.
"And, should unanticipated issues arise, we have appropriate escalation and triage mechanisms focused on ensuring no passengers will miss their flights," Mr Phillips said.
Other measures include documents being checked to access the appropriate terminal and special consideration to those needing extra assistance.
The airport operator has also said it will put in place cover outside to protect from bad weather, seating and extra toilets to deal with any over-flow problems.
Last weekend, long queues developed outside the terminal due to security delays.
The transport committee also heard that the airport was down 37 security officers last weekend.
It was told 20 were absent and another 17 had not completed their training to allow them to work last Sunday.