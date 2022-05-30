Ukraine round-up: EU struggles to resolve oil row as French journalist killed
Since launching his invasion of Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has faced an unprecedented global response, from cultural boycotts to countries radically transforming their foreign policies. But the longer the conflict goes on, the more signs there are of divisions.
European Union countries are struggling to impose a future ban on Russian oil imports, with Hungary the principal opponent.
Hungary is a major importer of Russian oil. With Hungary facing a cost-of-living crisis, it said the sanction would amount to an "atomic bomb" dropped on Hungary's economy. Its President, Victor Orban, is also a long-term ally of Putin.
The proposed measure is part of a sixth package of sanctions being discussed by the bloc at its summit in Brussels, and requires the agreement of all 27 member states.
Addressing the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the assembled leaders to end internal rows.
"It is time for you to be not separate, not fragments, but one whole," he said.
Meanwhile on the ground in Donbas, fierce fighting has been continuing in the city of Severodonetsk with Russian forces pushing towards its centre.
Local administration head Roman Vlasenko said the enemy had entered from two directions but that Ukrainian forces were holding their ground. If Russian forces take the city, they will almost have completed their conquest of the Luhansk Region - a major strategic aim.
'Russia's latest merciless assault'
Much of the fighting in Ukraine this week is focused on the city of Severodonetsk, in the eastern Donbas region.
The BBC's Quentin Somerville has been watching that fight play out on the horizon from a city just a few miles away across the river.
"Shells were landing every minute on its length and breath. Severodonetsk was burning," he writes in his latest piece from the front lines.
"Here, Russia isn't fighting a campaign of attrition, it's waging a war of oblivion. And, for the moment on this front, it is winning."
'Friends die in your arms'
One young Ukrainian soldier has been describing to the BBC's Jeremy Bowen his experience of fighting in the front line in Donbas.
Maxsym Lutsyk looks older and more serious, and makes fewer jokes than when he first met him in the early days of the invasion, our correspondent says.
For three weeks, Maxsym and his comrades had fought to keep control of a position they called Serber, after a small dog they had adopted. It was in a smashed-up former factory in Rubizhne, a town that eventually fell to the Russians.
"It was like hell. There were no good positions to defend. We had been in trenches, sometimes shelters from Soviet times, and a fire station."
His unit was targeted by tank fire about 25 times a day, he says, and one of his friends was killed there.
French journalist 'killed in evacuation vehicle'
A French journalist has been killed in Luhansk region when an armoured evacuation vehicle he was travelling in was hit by Russian shelling.
Local officials posted graphic images showing a badly damaged lorry with a smashed windscreen and blood on the interior.
Officials say the journalist suffered a fatal neck wound after shrapnel pierced the vehicle's armour. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron named the man as Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, aged 32.
The Luhansk military administration head, Serhiy Haidai, said the incident had prompted the suspension of civilian evacuations in the region.
Russia has always denied deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict.
Putin not ill, says foreign minister
Is President Putin well? Yes, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who has denied speculation that President Vladimir Putin is ill.
There have been unconfirmed rumours that Mr Putin, who turns 70 this year, may be suffering from ill health, possibly cancer.
In an interview with French TV, Mr Lavrov said the Russian leader appears in public every day, and no sane person would see any signs of an ailment.
"You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches," Mr Lavrov said in comments released by the Russian foreign ministry.
"I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours despite daily opportunities to assess how anyone is looking."
Biden dampens speculation on long-range missiles
One of Ukraine's main concerns over its efforts to defend Donbas has been its lack of heavy weaponry.
As the BBC's Laurence Peter reports, the US government appears close to sending a long-range multiple-rocket system (MLRS) to Ukraine.
Kyiv's forces are already using US-delivered M777 howitzers, which have a range of about 25km (16 miles). But the MLRS would allow Ukraine to reach targets much further away than that.
However, President Joe Biden appeared on Monday to dampen the speculation, saying that Ukraine would not be sent rockets "that can strike into Russia".
There are concerns that by offering Ukraine the most advanced munitions to be fired from an MLRS battery, able to hit targets up to 300km (186 miles) away, the US would risk direct conflict with Moscow.
Eurovision winners offered new trophy
Ukraine's Eurovision Song Contest winner, the Kalush Orchestra, will be given a new trophy after the original was auctioned off, according to Ukrainian media reports.
The crystal microphone's manufacturer Kosta Boda said it wanted to support the group.
The Kalush Orchestra announced late on Sunday it had raised $900,000 (£712,000) in the auction on Facebook aimed at buying drones for Ukraine's military.
The sale coincided with the band's appearance at a charity concert at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.