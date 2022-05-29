Dublin Airport warns passengers may miss flights due to queues

There are queues outside both terminals

Dublin Airport has warned passengers that they may miss their flights due to "significant queues" at check-in, bag drop and security.

There have been long queues outside both airport terminals since the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) advised passengers to "allow additional time" for check-in and said that some passengers may need to rebook flights.

About 50,000 passengers are due to depart from the airport on Sunday.

"Queuing outside both terminals has been deployed since early morning as part of Dublin Airport's contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling," the DAA said.

"Dublin Airport is working to ensure queuing times are minimal for all passengers, but anyone travelling from Dublin Airport today is advised to allow additional time.

"Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing."

