Ukraine war student-turned-soldier: 'Friends die in your arms'

As they waited alongside others like them, in the bitter cold, to be bussed to their training centre, they looked like young lads off to a festival or a camping trip, except for the old Kalashnikovs they had just been issued. Witnessing 18- and 19-year-olds, full of the invincible sense that young men have, going to war in Europe, just as they had during the blood-soaked years of the 20th Century was moving, depressing, and alarming. It was a sign of the big war that was coming.