Ukraine war round-up: Fighting in the east and a seaside home for refugees
Exactly three months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, fighting raged in the east as its forces sought to take control of more territory there.
Moscow is attempting to encircle two cities in the east of Ukraine, in Luhansk.
The cities, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, straddle a key river and taking control of them would mean Russia would be closer to its goal of taking the whole of the Luhansk region.
And with no sign of an end to the fighting, two senior Russian officials signalled on Tuesday that Moscow was ready for a prolonged war. "We are not rushing to meet deadlines," one said.
It's worth noting that while Russia invaded the country on three fronts, it has been focusing its attack on Ukraine's east for some time now.
The residents resisting occupation
That Russian advance is being met with fierce resistance.
People in the southern city of Melitopol tried to block armoured vehicles and waved Ukrainian flags when the Russians arrived, the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov reports.
When the Russians started cracking down on the protesters, the resistance movement was forced to evolve and new groups emerged.
Melitopol, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, is an area where partisan warfare has been active since at least the middle of March.
'Food nationalism'
The conflict continues to have far-reaching consequences.
The world faces the worst food crisis in decades following the invasion, the UN has warned. In Asia, an agriculture expert highlighted concerns about the potential rise of "food nationalism".
India has banned wheat exports, Indonesia has blocked overseas sales of palm oil and now Malaysia says it will cut the export of chickens from the start of June because of shortages locally.
"The government's priority is our own people," Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
Sonia Akter, an assistant professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said "food nationalism" was the result of governments feeling that they have to "protect their citizens first and foremost".
"From the previous experience of the 2007-2008 food crisis, it is expected that more and more countries will follow suit, which will exacerbate the crisis as well as the food price inflation," she added.
The war is also affecting the costs of goods in the UK - read our special report on why the cost of chicken is rising.
A seaside 'home from home' for refugees
A woman who has run a seafront hotel in Weston-super-Mare, England, for the past 60 years has closed her doors to tourists to provide a "home from home" for Ukrainians.
Nitsa Michael, 84, who runs the Seaward Hotel, left her home in Cyprus in the 1960s before her family fled in 1974 as Turkey invaded.
Based on her family's experience, she said she wanted to help Ukrainian people.
Could hydrogen ease Germany's reliance on Russian gas?
Since the start of the war Germany has reduced its dependence on Russian oil from 35% to 12% and on Russian gas from 55% to 35%.
Nevertheless, energy trading is a huge source of revenue for Moscow. Over the first two months of the war Germany paid almost €9bn (£7.7bn; $9.6bn) for Russian oil and gas imports according to the Finnish think tank CREA.
Veronika Grimm is an economics professor at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, and currently one of Germany's three special advisers to the federal government, called Economic Sages.
"We need to diversify and decarbonise our energy sources faster than initially planned," she says. To help achieve that goal, Ms Grimm wants the nation to "ramp up" its use of hydrogen.
A war 'built on lies'
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny used a court appearance to make a scathing attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war, saying it was "built entirely on lies".
He lost an appeal against a nine-year prison term, but not before launching his attack.
Condemning Vladimir Putin's war as stupid, he said it was "like your courts, built entirely on lies".
Navalny was already serving a jail term when he was convicted in a fraud case rejected by supporters as fabricated.