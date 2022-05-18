Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict
- Published
Related Topics
A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.
Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is accused of gunning down a 62-year-old man in the days after the invasion began. He could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say more trials are to come, after identifying other potential war crimes committed by Russian soldiers.
Moscow has denied its troops have targeted civilians.
The trial is the first case of its kind since Russia's invasion in February.