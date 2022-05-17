Liam Campbell extradited to Lithuania over Real IRA weapons
A man who was held liable for the 1998 Omagh bombing has been extradited to Lithuania to face charges related to weapons smuggling for the Real IRA.
Liam Campbell, 59, from Upper Faughart, Dundalk, left Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning, gardaí (Irish police) said.
He has fought a legal battle for more than 12 years against the authorities in Lithuania.
Last week, the Irish Supreme Court dismissed an appeal, paving the way for his extradition.
In a statement, gardaí confirmed Mr Campbell "surrendered to the Lithuanian authorities by personnel assigned to the extradition section at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations".
He was detained in Dundalk, County Louth, in December 2016 on a second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuania that was endorsed by Ireland's High Court.
The warrant was in relation to three alleged offences: preparation of a crime, illegal possession of firearms, and terrorism.
The maximum sentence for the offence of terrorism is 20 years.
The warrant has alleged that he "made arrangements, while acting in an organised terrorist group, the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA), to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland".
It alleged that, at the end of 2006 to 2007, Campbell made arrangements with others to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and trotyl [TNT].
In 2009, Mr Campbell and former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt were among four men held liable for the Omagh bombing, which killed 29 people in the County Tyrone town in 1998.