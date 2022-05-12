Ukraine war: Threat to Finland over Nato, and Russians shoot civilians - round-up
- Published
Six million people have fled Ukraine to escape Russia's invasion, with more than eight million more displaced within the country, according to new figures released by the International Organization for Migration.
But for many, staying means a daily battle for survival.
Russia has kept up its bombing and shelling in the east of Ukraine, as well as further north, close to the country's second largest city, Kharkiv.
There are also skirmishes to control the small Snake Island - a strategic outpost which would enable the Russians to command areas to the south of Ukraine, but also near Nato member Romania.
And as if this was not enough, horrendous tales of violence keep emerging.
CCTV captures Russian killing of unarmed civilians
The BBC has pieced together events around the shooting by Russian soldiers of two unarmed civilians during the fighting outside Kyiv.
The footage is now being investigated by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office for possible war crimes, one of more than 10,000 cases they have registered.
The daughter of one of the men, Yulia Androshchuk, said she was full of grief and fear following her father's death.
"My Dad was not a military man at all. He was a pensioner. They killed a 65-year-old. What for?" she said.
UN: Ten weeks of horror
The UN Human Rights Council has now added its weight behind international efforts to investigate violations in Ukraine.
At an emergency session in Geneva, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said the people of her country had faced "10 weeks of sheer horror".
"Torture and enforced disappearances, sexual and gender-based violence - the list of Russia's crimes is endless," she said.
The UN General Assembly voted in April to suspend Russia from the Council and it immediately withdrew. It could have attended this session as an observer, but its chair was empty.
It is not clear whether they will investigate the case described by Sarah Rainsford above.
Finland wants to join Nato
Russia continued to deny its troops commit atrocities - insisting Ukrainian Nazis are behind them.
But for many in the West, the conflict has underlined the need to boost defences against an unpredictable Russia.
Neighbouring Finland's leaders have called for the country to apply for Nato membership "without delay".
Russia and Finland share a 1,300km (810-mile) border. Finland has been non-aligned since World War Two and has always sought not to antagonise its eastern neighbour.
Russia said it would retaliate, without specifying what measures would be taken.
The BBC's Phelan Chatterjee looks at the issues behind the moves by Finland and neighbouring Sweden.
Finland's Winter War - 'We fled on the last bus'
Finland's move towards Nato may well be coloured by its experiences in World War Two, when it fought against the then Soviet Union.
In what became known as the Winter War of 1939-40, Finland repelled a Soviet invasion, but as an ally of Nazi Germany ended up ceding most of its eastern province of Karelia.
Anna-Liisa Anttila was a teenager in the city of Vyborg at the time. The Soviets captured it and made it part of Russia, and Finland never got it back.
She remembers what the bombing was like back then and tells the BBC's Allan Little about having to flee with her mother on the last bus out of town.
UK: Hard to see a way back for Putin
The move comes a day after UK PM Boris Johnson agreed mutual security pacts with Sweden and Finland.
For Mr Johnson, relations with Mr Putin's Russia are unlikely to return to normal.
In an interview for LBC radio, he said: "Nothing is impossible, I suppose - but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now.
"He has grossly violated human rights, international law; he's guilty of absolutely barbaric onslaught on a totally innocent country."
The prime minister warned against making the same kind of mistakes as in 2014, when the West continued to negotiate with Mr Putin despite his annexation of Crimea.
Shell to sell Russian business
And amidst the conflict and heightened political rhetoric, businesses have pulled out of Russia en masse. Among the first was energy giant Shell, which has agreed to sell more than 400 of its petrol stations in Russia to the country's second largest oil producer, Lukoil.
Shell Neft, the firm's subsidiary in Russia, will be sold for an undisclosed sum.
The firm said pulling out of Russian deals which include the sale of its stakes in all joint business ventures with Russian state energy firm Gazprom, had cost it $3.9bn (£3.1bn), though it has made profits of $9.13bn in the first three months of this year.
Separately German electronic giant Siemens and Finnish utility company Fortum have said they will cease all business activities in Russia.