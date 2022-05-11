Ukraine war: Security pacts and Eurovision joy - Wednesday's round up

PA Media
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto

The UK has signed security deals with Finland and with Sweden - pledging mutual support in case of a Russian attack.

It was a busy day for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who travelled to both countries as they consider joining the Nato defence alliance.

Finland and Sweden have a long history of wartime neutrality, and talk of them possibly joining Nato has angered Russia, with the Kremlin warning of consequences.

When asked about this, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said: "You [Russia] caused this - look at the mirror."

Read more about why the two Nordic countries are moving towards Nato.

Ukraine liberates villages near Kharkiv

Darren Conway / BBC
Ukrainian troops try to move forward, smoke visible in the distance

Ukraine says it has recaptured several villages near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv from Russian troops and pushed them back towards the border.

One of the villages is Ruska Lozova, where BBC correspondent Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway met locals who have been surviving with no power, water or means of communication.

The Russian occupation has torn the village apart, both literally and figuratively. In the basement of one building, half a dozen locals have been detained, suspected of aiding the enemy.

And there is one weapon Russia possibly underestimated - the force of Ukrainian solidarity. At the front line our correspondent meets an economist, a businessman, a mechanic, and a rally-driving champion among the group of volunteers fighting back Russian forces.

You can read Quentin Sommerville's story here.

Snake Island and the battle in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Naval Forces
Zmiinyi (Snake) Island is located 48km (30 miles) south of Ukraine's mainland in the Black Sea

Snake Island - where Ukrainian soldiers famously told a Russian warship to "get lost" but in far cruder terms - has been given an almost mythical status in this war.

But it is strategically important, and the battle for control of the island and therefore of the Black Sea rages on.

Want to know more about what's happening around Snake Island and why? Read our feature here.

Don't underestimate Russian cyber-threat, warns US

One of North America's most experienced cyber officials has warned that cyber-attacks from Russia could escalate.

Rob Joyce, director of cyber-security at the US National Security Agency told the BBC's Gordon Corera that while a major cyber-conflict on the West had so far not materialised, despite warnings, Russia's cyber-threat should not be underestimated.

Getty Images

Mr Joyce also said that cyber-vigilantes, who are attacking Russia in a show of support for Ukraine, were just as problematic.

You can read Gordon Corera's report here.

Kalush Orchestra qualifies for Eurovision final

Ukraine needs all the good news it can get right now - so it was understandable that there were tears of joy when Ukrainian folk-rap band the Kalush Orchestra qualified for Eurovision's final on Saturday.

Support for the band has swelled since the war started, and their song Stefania has become an anthem for Ukraine.

"A very emotional moment," one Ukrainian fan said in Turin, Italy, where the contest is being held this year. But it is also sad, she said, as they think about those fighting the war back home.

Watch: Ukrainian fans celebrate in Turin as the Kalush Orchestra qualify for Eurovision final

War in Ukraine: More coverage

Related Topics