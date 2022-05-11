Ballymun: Murder investigation into 'violent and traumatic death'
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have launched a murder investigation into the "violent and traumatic death" of a woman in the north Dublin suburb of Ballymun.
On Tuesday, at about 15.30, three gardaí went to a house at Sandyhill Gardens, following a 999 call.
The body of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson was found at the address.
Ms Thompson had been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries, gardaí said.
In a statement, Supt Darren McCarthy said that the scene remains preserved with a technical and forensic examination of the house ongoing.
The body of Ms Thompson was removed yesterday evening to the city morgue, with a post mortem due to take place on Thursday.
Supt McCarthy said: "A family liaison officer has been appointed to Lisa's family and An Garda Síochána will continue to keep the family informed and support them at this time.
"Lisa was a 52 year old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa."
Appealing for information, he added: "An Garda Síochána continues to investigate all the circumstances of this murder and we continue to examine all lines of enquiry and have an open mind as to the motive for this attack at this time."