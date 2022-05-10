Ukraine round-up: US warns of long war and one man's remarkable life
US intelligence today warned that the Ukraine war will continue for a long while yet, and President Putin wants victory further than the Donbas region.
"President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine," US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a hearing in the Senate.
"[Putin] is probably counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation and energy prices get worse," Ms Haines said.
The threat to global food supplies was a theme throughout the day, as the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports continues to cripple Ukraine's ability to export grain.
There will be a "global food crisis" if nothing is done, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. European Council President Charles Michel described seeing masses of grain stranded in silos in Odesa.
A dreadful discovery in Izyum
On the ground in Ukraine, our colleagues Sophie Williams and Olga Pona reported on a terrible discovery in a city where fighting is still raging.
The bodies of 44 civilians have been found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Izyum in the east, and officials fear that number could rise.
The five-storey building collapsed in March as residents hid in the basement from Russian shelling. But rescuers have only just been able to reach the site, one local official said.
A city's last holdout pummelled
Elsewhere, in the south of Ukraine, the Russian military continued to attack the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol on Tuesday.
The plant is the last place of resistance in the city, which has been almost entirely been destroyed after two months of bombardment.
Capturing Mariupol is a key war aim of Moscow, because doing so would give it control of one of Ukraine's biggest ports and easier access to the wider region.
Want to know more about why Russia is targeting the east? Read our explainer here.
EU balance of power shifted by war
French President Emmanuel Macron visited his German counterpart in Berlin on Monday evening.
The Ukraine invasion has shifted the balance of power in the EU. Are France and Germany still the two key players? Perhaps not.
West blames cyber hack on Russia
Back at the start of the war, thousands of Ukrainians experienced sudden web outages after satellite broadband services went down.
At the time the attack affected American satellite company Viasat but the real target was the Ukrainian military, security agencies said.
Stolen faces behind pro-Russia profiles
Social media is another front on which Russia is waging its cyber war.
And some of the accounts expressing the staunchest pro-Kremlin views aren't all they claim to be. In fact, a BBC investigation has traced several to stolen identities.
One of them belongs to Indian social media influencer ER Yamini, who despite never tweeting in her life became the face of a fake pro-Putin account.
From fighting the Nazis to fleeing Ukraine
When Arkady Perchenko was 11 years old, he fought alongside the Soviet Army as part of the local resistance against the Nazis.
Now 92, he has been forced to leave his home in Ukraine to escape from Russian forces.
Arkady spoke to us about his view of both wars from Israel.
When asked if he has a message for Russia, his answer was simple: "I have no words".