Liam Campbell: Omagh suspect to be extradited over Real IRA weapons
The Irish Supreme Court has ruled that a man who was held liable for the Omagh bombing can be extradited to Lithuania.
Liam Campbell, 59, from Upper Faughart, Dundalk, is due to face charges related to weapons smuggling for the Real IRA.
He has fought a legal battle lasting more than 12 years opposing Lithuania's request for his surrender. The Supreme Court dismissed that appeal on Monday.
It was the third time Lithuanian authorities had tried to obtain his surrender.
Campbell was arrested in Dundalk, County Louth, on 2 December 2016, on the second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities to be endorsed by the High Court.
'Substantial number of firearms and explosives'
The EAW was issued in relation to three alleged offences: preparation of a crime, illegal possession of firearms and terrorism.
The maximum sentence for the offence of terrorism is 20 years.
The warrant alleges that Campbell "made arrangements, while acting in an organised terrorist group, the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA) to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland".
It alleges that, at the end of 2006 to 2007, Campbell made arrangements with others to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including, automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and trotyl [TNT].
Campbell had previously spent four years in custody in Northern Ireland during a second attempt to extradite him, but was released when he succeeded in his objection that to do so would be a breach of his rights.
Both the High Court and Court of Appeal had ordered that he be extradited to the Baltic state.
But he appealed those findings to the Supreme Court.
In its decision on Monday, the five-judge court comprising Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Ms Justice Marie Baker and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan dismissed that appeal.