Ukraine war: School hit and dignitaries - and Bono - in Kyiv - Sunday's round-up
Dozens of people in Ukraine's Luhansk region are feared dead after a bomb hit a school where they were sheltering.
The region's governor said around 90 people were thought to have been sheltering in the building in Bilohorivka.
Serhiy Haidai confirmed two deaths, saying 60 people were feared dead under the rubble.
Meanwhile, besieged Ukrainian fighters at a steelworks in the port of Mariupol have told the world they will not surrender to Russian forces and have appealed for help to evacuate their wounded.
Leaders from the world's most industrialised nations heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged more support for his country. The US announced new sanctions against Russia targeting some 2,600 officials and executives from Gazprombank.
Justin Trudeau, Jill Biden, and Bono visit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US First Lady Jill Biden were among those turning up in Ukraine on Sunday. Mr Trudeau visited Irpin, which came under heavy bombardment at the start of the invasion and was temporarily occupied by Russian forces.
Mrs Biden met Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska at a school in the border town of Uzhhorod, which is currently being used as temporary shelter for displaced people.
U2 frontman Bono added his voice to support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, performing an acoustic set in a hall of the Kyiv metro together with bandmate The Edge.
Zelensky: Evil has returned
In a speech commemorating the end of World War Two, President Zelensky said the Russian army was replicating Nazi "atrocities" during its invasion of his country.
Mr Zelensky accused Russia of implementing "a bloody reconstruction of Nazism".
"Darkness has returned to Ukraine and it has become black and white again," he said in his video address.
'We tried not to watch' - escapees from Izyum recount terror
"We thought those were our last minutes. It was extremely scary but we were lucky."
Elena is recalling the moment Russian troops started shelling, after she and a group of escapees passed through one of their checkpoints.
After two months living in the basement of a kindergarten in the Russian-occupied town of Izyum in Ukraine, Elena spent two nerve-shredding days on the road to safety. She and her daughter were among 20 people in a convoy of vehicles heading away from Russian-controlled territory. They fled last Friday using a route organised by volunteers.
"All that time we were praying," said Elena, 52, recounting how they passed through numerous Russian checkpoints.
Rebuilt Kyiv railway bridge is a symbol of hope
Railways are increasingly being targeted by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine, but one line close to Kyiv has been restored in just a month.
A railway bridge that connected the once Russian-occupied towns of Irpin, Bucha and Borodyanka with the capital has now been rebuilt - a symbol of hope for devastated communities.
The BBC's Kyiv correspondent James Waterhouse has been on the first train on the restored route.
Putin faces different kinds of defeat, says analyst
Whatever else Russia's Victory Day parade - on 9 May - is supposed to represent, it won't be any sort of victory over Ukraine, regardless of the spin President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin will try to put on it, writes defence analyst Professor Michael Clarke.
This war is one that Russia cannot win in any meaningful sense.
Putin's foreign military successes around the world after 2008 were all achieved by using small units of elite forces, mercenaries and local militia groups alongside Russian air power.
This gave Moscow considerable leverage at low cost during interventions in Georgia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Libya, Mali and twice in Ukraine during 2014, first in illegally annexing Crimea and then in creating self-declared Russian statelets in Luhansk and Donetsk.
Flag defiance
At a VE Day celebration in Berlin, Germany, a giant Ukrainian flag was rolled out, in defiance at a ban on the display of Russian and Ukrainian flags for the events to mark Nazi Germany's surrender on 8 May 1945.
Police confiscated the flag, drawing criticism from Ukraine's foreign minister.
