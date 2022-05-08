Is Nato's Nordic expansion a threat or boost to Europe?

For decades, Finland and Sweden have carefully nurtured their neutrality. Culturally, they are firmly in the western camp, but until now they have been wary of antagonising their giant nuclear-armed neighbour, Russia. The Ukraine invasion prompted a radical rethink, with both government and people wondering if they might not be safer after all "inside the tent", sheltering under Nato's collective protection known as "Article 5". This views an attack on one member as an attack on all. A recent poll in Finland showed 62% of Finns in favour of joining.