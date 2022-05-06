Shooting on Dutch care farm leaves two dead
- Published
Two people have been shot dead and two others wounded on a Dutch care farm that provides therapy for people with disabilities or mental health issues.
A 16-year-old girl and a woman aged 34 were killed in the shooting at the Tro Tardi farm in Alblasserdam, to the east of Rotterdam.
Dutch police later arrested an armed suspect in a nearby park.
A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were seriously wounded, while a fifth person was slightly hurt.
Two air ambulances landed at the scene and numerous emergency vehicles were stationed outside the farm, Dutch radio said.
"The suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized. The witnesses are being looked after and help is being arranged for them." Rotterdam police said on Twitter. They later revealed that the man in custody had been on the run since Thursday evening and he was wanted over the death of a 60-year-old man in a shop in Vlissingen, south-west of Rotterdam.
Police said there was no clear motive for Friday's attack. They identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man from Oud-Alblas, a village a few kilometres away from the shooting. Dutch media said he was known to police as "confused and a nuisance".
Care farms encourage people with physical disabilities or mental health issues to carry out light farming duties. On its website, the Tro Tardi farm says it offers a variety of care activities that can help children and adults on a "physical, cognitive as well as social/emotional level".
"We are now doing everything we can to find out how the shooting came about and we will be there for those involved and anyone who unwittingly witnessed it," said local mayor Jaap Paans.