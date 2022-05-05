Ukraine war: Besieged defenders 'must surrender' and Putin apology' - round-up
- Published
Vladimir Putin says Ukraine should order its fighters remaining in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant to surrender, in order for civilians to be allowed out of the besieged plant in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Moscow had promised a three-day truce, but is said to be attacking the plant, where some 200 civilians are still trapped with the Ukrainian soldiers.
This is where most of the developments on the ground have been today. But a lot has been happening elsewhere.
Hitler remarks and Putin 'apology'
A row between Russia and Israel - centring on Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood" - appears to have been mended during a phone call between Mr Putin and Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.
Mr Bennett's office said the prime minister had accepted an apology from Mr Putin - even though the Kremlin's account of the conversation did not mention an apology.
Volunteers risking capture themselves to save civilians
Last week, three buses staffed by volunteers set off for Popasna in eastern Ukraine, hoping to save some of the trapped civilians near the front line.
Only one returned.
"We've been going quite close to the front and evacuating blind people, people with walking frames. I'm quite scared most of the time," said Guy Osborn, a visiting British maths teacher volunteering to help said.
Russian billionaires flee to sanctions-free Dubai
For weeks, Western nations have made much of the sanctions they've placed on Russia's wealthy and powerful as a response to the war.
But it's emerged that many of those wealthy Russians have been moving to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - a haven that has not put any sanctions in Russia.
One company who helps clients set up there said: "We are receiving five times more enquiries from Russians...moving here to secure their wealth."
Fake charity websites try to scam Ukraine donors
Since the early days of the war, charities have been raising funds for Ukrainians affected by the crisis.
But now, a BBC investigation has found hundreds of fake websites - some using the branding of reputable charities - designed to pocket donations for scammers.
One site was traced to a man based in Nigeria, who deleted it when contacted by the BBC, and another used the real social media profile of a genuine, real-life fundraiser in the scam.
Lukashenko says invasion has "dragged on"
The leader of Belarus, a close ally of Russia and a country that shares a border with Ukraine, has admitted that the invasion of its neighbour has not gone entirely to plan.
President Alexander Lukashenko told the Associated Press the operation had "dragged on".
Mr Lukashenko - who has allowed Russian troops to train on its territory and enter Ukraine from it - continues to back Russia.
A victory rehearsal
Footage has emerged of the preparations of the annual victory parade in Moscow - a commemoration of Russia's win over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
There is widespread speculation that this year's parade on 9 May could include a major speech or policy announcement on the invasion of Ukraine - or as Russia calls it, its "special military operation".
Energy titan Shell makes record profit
Oil and gas prices are skyrocketing in part due to the invasion of Ukraine, since Russia is one of the world's big sources of both.
But energy giant Shell tripled its year-on-year profits for the first quarter, making $9.13bn (£7.3bn) in three months.
As our business team reports, there are currently no plans for a "windfall tax" - in the UK at least - but the idea has been mentioned.