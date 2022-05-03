Ukraine round-up: Mariupol evacuees make it to relative safety

A neighbour said he thought Mykola had gone to the next village on an errand, but he couldn't remember for sure. His house was just as he might have left it to walk to the shops. Maria filed a police report via an automated service online and settled in to wait. All Maria knows is that her father Mykola Medvid, a 56-year-old part-time car mechanic, left his house on 18 or 19 of March and hasn't been to see her baby since.