County Donegal: Man dies following two-vehicle crash near Buncrana
- Published
A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
The collision happened at about 22:50 local time on Monday on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Gardaí have said the condition of the passenger, a woman aged in her 30s, is described as serious.
The road remains closed and motorists are being asked to follow diversion signage and to expect delays.
Gardaí have urged witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.