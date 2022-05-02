Ukraine round-up: Waiting for Mariupol evacuees 24 hours on
- Published
Some 100 civilians were allowed out of the steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday. But they have yet to make it to Ukrainian-controlled areas.
Azovstal is the last Ukrainian hold-out in Mariupol, a port city devastated by Russian shelling. The civilians - and armed defenders - have been sheltering in the complex of tunnels and bunkers of the steelworks since the rest of the city fell to Russian troops.
Hundreds more remain trapped there - desperately short of food, water and other supplies.
A Ukrainian National Guard commander at the plant, Denys Shlega, said Russian forces had resumed heavy shelling of the area. Russia has not admitted any shelling since President Vladimir Putin ordered a tight siege of the plant to force its defenders to surrender.
EU remains divided over Russian energy
European Union energy ministers have failed to reach agreement on how - and when - to wean their countries off Russian oil and gas.
Some countries are more dependent on the imports and reluctant to commit to measures which would deprive their citizens.
Germany's economic minister said the country would be able to weather a Russian oil ban by the end of 2022, as he appeared to back tougher sanctions.
However, Hungary said it opposed such a move, stating it would not back measures that could endanger supplies.
Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after the two EU member states refused to pay Moscow in roubles, as President Putin demanded.
EU payments to Russia amounting to millions of dollars a day are used to finance the invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has often described it as "blood money".
Lavrov compared Zelensky to Hitler
Israel's foreign minister has denounced as "unforgivable" remarks by his Russian counterpart that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler "had Jewish blood".
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia's portrayal of Ukraine as "Nazi" despite the fact that its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.
Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust in World War Two.
Commenting on Mr Lavrov's remarks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said: "Such lies are meant to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history and thus free the oppressors of the Jews from their responsibility.
"No war today is the Holocaust or is like the Holocaust."
Nowhere to go
from Andrew Harding, BBC News, Lysychansk
Russian forces have been pushing towards Lysychansk from the north, the east, and now from the south-east, in what appears to be a more methodical and perhaps more effective strategy to cut off key Ukrainian supply lines, including the region's vital rail network.
Most civilians have already abandoned Lysychansk, but during a particularly noisy burst of shelling, a family of four walked along the pavement near the hospital carrying fresh supplies of food to a nearby cellar.
"We have nowhere else to go. No relatives in other places. Besides, you need money to live somewhere else and we would be broke within a month," said Anastasia Leontiova, holding her four-year-old son's hand.
Seventeen civilians, including several children, were living in the cellar of a large administrative building. Their water had just been cut, but they still had electricity.
One couple, Lubova Gubin, 69, and her husband Alexei, 73, sat on their beds in a tiny room, listening to the news on a radio and quietly arguing about what they should do.
"We'll stay here. We've had a long life," said Alexei, firmly.
"Well, he decides," said Lubova.
Drinking from puddles in Mariupol
by Jayne Morgan, BBC Wales Investigates
Yuliia and her three daughters used to run out of their basement shelter in Mariupol after rain.
"When it started to rain first of all they were able to drink from the puddle and that water was so, so, tasty. Then they found some pans to fill with water."
Yuliia eventually had to leave her children hiding as she went to look for fresh water.
"There was a well three kilometres [two miles] away. I had to run there under gunfire, under bombs," Yuliia recalls in a video diary for the BBC Wales Investigates programme.
More sanctions on sport
Russia has been barred from competing in this summer's women's Euro 2022, while Russian clubs will also be banned from Uefa competitions next season, says Europe's football governing body.
Uefa has announced that Russia's bid to host the men's Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 tournaments is now ineligible too.
In February, Russian clubs and national teams were suspended by Fifa and Uefa "until further notice".
On Monday, Uefa announced that Portugal - who lost to Russia in the play-offs - will replace them at Euro 2022, which takes place in July,