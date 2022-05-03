In Ukrainian villages, a desperate wait for news of the missing

On 11 March, Yakiv's friend in the village called to say he needed petrol. "My brother is so kind. He said, 'I'm going to take him fuel and I'll be right back'," Yulia said. Not everyone in Yulia's situation spoke about their loved one in the present tense, but she never wavered. And yet, Ukrainian soldiers had found Yakiv's car, on the shoulder of the highway, riddled with bullet holes. By the time Yulia was able to go to the car, after the Russians were gone, it had been burned through. But there were no signs of a body.