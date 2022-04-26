Turf sale ban to be discussed in Irish parliament
By Shane Harrison
BBC Ireland Correspondent
- Published
A controversial Irish government proposal to ban the commercial sale of turf is set to be discussed later on Tuesday.
The Republic of Ireland's environment minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says the measure is necessary.
He said air pollution was responsible for about 1,300 deaths in the country every year.
The proposal has met strong criticism from backbench TDs (MPs) in coalition partners Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
But those in favour of the measure remind people of the health benefits of the ban on smoky coal in Dublin in the 1990s.
"Ignoring air quality, ignoring air pollution and ignoring the fact that it's killing our people - I don't think that's an option or a solution," said the environment minister on his way in to a cabinet meeting.
The main opposition party, Sinn Féin, has also signalled its rejection.
It has questioned the need for such a ban at a time of rising fuel prices and questioned the practicalities of imposing it.
Eamon Ryan will address Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs later ahead of the Dáil Éireann (Irish lower house of parliament) debate.
He said he believed a solution could be found that would both reduce pollution and respect the traditional reliance on turf in some rural areas, particularly the midlands.
He had previously clarified that those who sold or gifted small amounts of turf to family members and neighbours would not be penalised.
It is also understood one of the minister's proposals includes exempting small rural communities from the ban on sales.
But some backbench TDs wonder whether that is legally enforceable.
The issue was discussed by the leaders of the three coalition parties - the taoiseach (prime minister), Mícheál Martin, the tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Mr Ryan - on Monday night.
The taoiseach has said he believes a "pragmatic solution" can be found.