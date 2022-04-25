Santina Cawley: Woman pleads not guilty to murder of toddler in Cork
- Published
A 38-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a toddler at an apartment in Cork.
Karen Harrington, of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, appeared before the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday.
Two-year-old Santina Cawley was found in a critical condition in an apartment in Elderwood Park on 5 July 2019 and later died in Cork University Hospital.
A jury of seven men and five women has been sworn to hear the case.
The judge told them that the trial was likely to last about four weeks.
The court was told that more than 100 witnesses have been listed.