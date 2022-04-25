'You can't imagine the conditions' - Mariupol refugees share trauma of civilian camps

After their interrogation, Olena and Oleksandr were told they had permission to leave on the 148th evacuation bus. But a week later, just 20 buses had left the facility. In contrast, there were many buses organised to go to Russian territory. Authorities even tried to force the couple on to a coach heading east, they say. In the end Olena and Oleksandr felt compelled to seek the help of those who had secretly offered them transport out when they arrived.