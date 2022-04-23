Ukraine round-up: Video appears to show children in Mariupol steelworks
- Published
Ukraine's controversial Azov regiment has posted a video showing women and children purportedly sheltering underground at the Azovstal steel plant - the last part of the southern city of Mariupol not under Russian control.
Women and children in a crowded room can be heard saying they are running out of food and water, and pleading to be evacuated. Some say they have seen no daylight for weeks, having been there from February.
The BBC has not verified the video, believed to have been filmed on 21 April. Meanwhile, officials in the devastated city say a planned evacuation of civilians did not happen on Saturday.
Later on Saturday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a news conference in a Kyiv metro station.
He repeated his call for he and President Putin to meet.
And he warned that peace talks with Russia would be off if Russia killed the last remaining Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol or carried out a so-called independence referendum in areas it has captured such as the city of Kherson.
Videos appear to show dead civilians in Mariupol
The graphic videos, posted on social media in recent days, come as the United Nations has confirmed that it is investigating hundreds of allegations of killing of civilians during the invasion of Ukraine.
The city has been the scene of weeks of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
Eight killed in missile strike on Odesa apartment block
At least eight people, including a three-month-old baby, have died after Russian missile strikes in the major port city of Odesa, President Zelensky says.
Odesa has been shelled before by Russian forces, but much less than other cities such as Mariupol.
Caroline Davies was at the scene and spoke to one man outside the apartment block, who said he had been in his parents' apartment on the 12th floor when there was a huge explosion. Read more of Caroline's report here.
Russia later confirmed it had carried out strikes in the area.
UK pledges more military aid to Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday afternoon. and confirmed the UK would be providing more defensive military aid, including protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons. President Zelensky thanked the prime minister for the training of Ukrainian military personnel currently taking place in the UK.
How Russia replaces Ukrainian media with its own
In occupied areas of Ukraine, journalists have been assaulted and only pro-Russian news is available.
Russian forces are occupying towns, threatening journalists and demanding they spread pro-Kremlin views. Those who refuse are forced to close down their operations.
The strategy to replace Ukrainian media with pro-Kremlin press coverage includes capturing transmitter towers and switching off access to national Ukrainian news programmes in areas controlled by Russian forces. Instead, signals for pro-Russian broadcasts are switched on.
The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine told the BBC that eight stations are being used to air "propaganda and disinformation" to the local population in southern Ukraine.
Read Maria Korenyuk and Jack Goodman's report in full here.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- DISINFO: How Russia replaces Ukrainian media with its own
- WATCH: Inside Kyiv's trench defences
- IN MAPS: Tracking the invasion
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis