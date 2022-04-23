Tallaght: Two seriously injured in Dublin arson attack
Two men have been injured, one of them critically, in a suspected arson attack in Dublin.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a house in Glenshane Lawns, Tallaght at about 04:00 local time.
A 46-year-old man is in a critical condition and a 20-year-old man is in a serious condition, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Seven people were in the house at the time and six of them were taken to hospital.
The house was badly damaged before firefighters brought the blaze under control.