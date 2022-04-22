Mariupol: Driving into the 'apocalypse' to save mum and dad

"This was probably the second scariest experience," says Anastasia. "It was a pain to witness - as painful as those blackened buildings in Mariupol - the people in this refugee camp." She said the civilians inside were due to be taken by Moscow's forces the Rostov region in Russia and to Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. This process is referred to by Ukraine as "filtration" and condemned by the West as deportation. Moscow describes it as a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians. "There are people who have lost everything. They know that no-one will come after them. The camp is their only chance to survive," Anastasia says.