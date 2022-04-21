Sligo: Man dies following serious assault
- Published
A man in his late 30s has died following a serious assault in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.
The incident happened at Rockwood Parade in Sligo on Tuesday evening.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was taken from the scene to be treated for a head injury. They said he later died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
A post mortem examination will be conducted, "the results of which will direct the further course of the investigation".
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and asked anyone who was the vicinity of Rockwood Parade on Tuesday evening from 17:00 to 18:15 local time and who has camera footage to contact them.