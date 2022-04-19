Dublin Airport: Operator issues advice to reduce queues
- Published
Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport have been advised of new arrival times to reduce queues.
Previously, passengers had been warned that delays, caused by staff shortages, could last until June.
For short-haul flights to the UK and Europe, people have been advised to arrive up to two-and-a-half hours before departures.
Long-haul passengers are being asked to arrive up to three-and-a-half hours before their departure times.
Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08:30 local time are being advised "not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06:00".
DAA, which operates the airport, said this will "alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area and enable an enhanced airside travel experience during the busy first wave of departing flights".
It added the passenger advice was being adjusted "following consistent delivery of improved queuing times at security screening at Dublin Airport since the end of March, including over the busy Easter weekend".
It thanked passengers for their co-operation and patience over recent weeks to ensure the stabilisation of security queue times in both terminals at the airport.