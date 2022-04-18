Sligo killings: Funerals of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt held
Personal messages from the Bishop of Elphin were read out to mourners as two men killed in Sligo were laid to rest.
Michael Snee was found dead at his home in Connaughton Road in the town on Tuesday, the day after Aidan Moffitt's body was found at his Cartron Heights home.
Yousef Palani, 22, has appeared in court charged with their murders.
The funerals of 41-year-old Mr Moffitt and 58-year-old Mr Snee were held on Monday afternoon.
Mr Moffitt's funeral took place in the village of Lisacul in his home county of Roscommon, while Mr Snee's was held in Ballytivnan in Sligo.
Mr Moffitt was businessman and a Fine Gael party activist, while Mr Snee worked as a care assistant.
Bishop Kevin Doran said Mr Moffitt's interest in politics was something he picked up at a young age from his father.
"Politics calls for generous sacrifices in the service of others for the sake of the common good," Bishop Doran said.
"Not everybody is willing to make those sacrifices.
"We can be thankful for the gifts that Aidan shared in this and in so many other ways."
The bishop said Mr Snee devoted his working life to caring for the elderly and for people with intellectual disabilities.
He had been a porter and carer in Cregg House and St John's Hospital.
"It is the kind of work that requires gentleness and patience. I join you all in giving thanks today for the gift of his life which was given so generously in the service of others," Bishop Doran said.
'Gentle person'
Father Noel Rooney said Mr Snee's father John was facing "enormous grief and sadness".
"There is much sadness in this church this afternoon, there is much grief in this church this afternoon, there is much devastation in this church this afternoon," he told mourners
He said Mr Snee had been killed two days after his 58th birthday.
"He was the quintessential gentle person, he was much loved by all and had a heart filled with love for all," Fr Rooney said.
"He was a sensitive man who couldn't do enough for his friends, family and loved ones."