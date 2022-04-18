French elections: Macron v Le Pen and two visions for France

One big question for Marine Le Pen is how she could push through all her reforms if she won. She has few credible options for a government, relying on promises of a government of national unity. Her National Rally has only seven seats in the National Assembly and it is difficult to see her winning a majority in elections in June. The electoral system works against her National Rally party, so she wants to introduce proportional representation (PR) in legislative elections and a seven-year term of office for president. And one of her flagship policies is citizen referendums, which not only bypass the problem of parliament, but show the voters she is consulting them too.