Limerick: Man killed in city centre assault named as Alan Bourke
- Published
A man who died after being attacked in Limerick city centre on Friday has been named locally as Alan Bourke.
The 48-year-old, of St Mary's Park, was a former youth football international and played for his local club, according to RTÉ.
Gardaí (Irish police) said he was discovered with serious injuries in Parnell Street at about 22:25 local time.
He was taken to University Hospital Limerick but later died.
Police are checking CCTV footage in the area around the time of the assault, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.