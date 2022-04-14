Russian warship Moskva has sunk - state media
Published
A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia's defence ministry has said.
Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, was being towed to port when "stormy seas" caused it to sink, according to a ministry message.
The 510-crew vessel was an important symbolic and military target, and has led Russia's naval assault on Ukraine.
Ukraine claims it struck the warship with its missiles, but Russia has made no mention of an attack.
Throughout Thursday there were conflicting reports from Moscow, Kyiv and the Pentagon on what happened to the ship, whether it was still on fire - or had sunk.
