Ukraine round up: Flagship Russian warship sinks
Day 50 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was marked by Moscow's flagship Black Sea missile cruiser sinking.
Throughout the day there were conflicting reports on how the 12,000-tonne vessel was damaged.
Russia said a fire on board caused ammunition to explode and that the crew had been evacuated. The warship was being towed to port when "stormy seas" caused it to sink, according to a Russian Defence Ministry message.
But Ukraine said it was responsible for the attack, claiming it targeted the cruiser with recently-introduced Ukrainian made missiles.
Whatever the cause, it is bad news for Moscow. It is the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and, as such, a symbol of Russia's military power.
Zelensky sits down with the BBC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an exclusive interview with the BBC's Clive Myrie today.
The most pressing issue he wanted to discuss was European countries continuing to pay for Russian oil, from which Russia makes billions every week.
President Zelensky singled out Germany and Hungary, accusing them of blocking efforts to embargo energy sales.
He also said he thought tens of thousands may have been killed in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
He added that after visiting Bucha - a town near Kyiv where civilians were found executed - he felt nothing but hatred for the Russian army.
Family appeal for safety of Briton 'captured in Ukraine'
A British man has reportedly been captured in Mariupol while defending Ukraine.
The family of Aiden Aslin, who is originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, have appealed for him to be treated humanely, as he appeared in photos and video footage in handcuffs.
"We are just hoping that maybe there can be some sort of prisoner exchange," his mother told the BBC.
UK freezes assets of Abramovich associates
The list of people being sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to grow.
Two Russian oligarchs linked to billionaire Roman Abramovich - owner of Chelsea Football Club - have been sanctioned by the UK government.
The club's director Eugene Tenenbaum and another oligarch David Davidovich are longstanding business associates of Mr Abramovich.
The pair's assets - estimated to be worth up to £10bn ($13bn) in total - have been frozen. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it was the largest asset freeze in UK history.