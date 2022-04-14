Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt killings: Man due in Sligo court
A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the killings of two men in the Irish town of Sligo earlier this week.
The accused, who is in his 20s, was arrested in the north-western coastal town in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was detained by armed police after the killing of Michael Snee, whose body was found at his home in Connaughton Road on Tuesday night.
The night before, Aidan Moffitt was found dead in his Cartron Heights home.
Both men had been assaulted and sustained "significant" injuries.
Mr Snee was 58 years old and Mr Moffitt was 42.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they have now charged the man they arrested on Wednesday but did not specify the offences.
He is expected to appear before Sligo District Court later on Thursday afternoon.